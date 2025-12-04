Massive fire breaks out at Garments Factory in Karachi’s Export Processing Zone

A massive fire has broken out at garments factory in Karachi’s Export Processing Zone, and the blaze has now been declared third-degree by fire officials. Flames are towering high, walls are collapsing, and panic has gripped the surrounding area.

Over 12 fire brigade and Rescue 1122 vehicles, including snorkels, are battling the inferno, but the fire continues to rage uncontrollably. Nearby factories have also rushed in their fire teams to help contain the disaster.

In a shocking revelation, the factory watchman said, “Two or three children entered the factory to steal clothes. As they were leaving, they set the place on fire!”

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire brigade arrived half an hour late, giving the flames more time to wreak havoc. Smoke, chaos, and the roar of collapsing walls have turned the industrial zone into a scene of utter panic.

What started as a petty theft may now cost millions of rupees in damages, and authorities are scrambling to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring factories.