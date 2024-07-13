Search

Pakistan imposes ban on wheat imports, flour exports to ensure supply

Web Desk
12:21 PM | 13 Jul, 2024
Pakistan imposes ban on wheat imports, flour exports to ensure supply
Source: File Photo

The government of Pakistan has took several measures by banning wheat imports and flour exports. Ministry of Commerce has released an official notification announcing these actions.

The notification stated that the ban on wheat imports and flour exports is effective immediately. Officials have clarified that these decisions aim to curb the artificial inflation of wheat and flour prices and ensure adequate supply within the country.

By restricting wheat imports, the incumbent government seeks to stabilise local markets and support domestic producers. At the same time, the ban on flour exports is intended to prevent shortages and maintain sufficient stock levels for local consumers.

This decisive move highlights the government's commitment to addressing price manipulation and ensuring the availability of essential commodities for the population.

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

