Anmol Pinky’s Physical Remand extended by 2 Days amid high-level probe underway

KARACHI – The high-profile case involving Anmol “Pinky” escalated further, with court issuing sweeping orders across more than 12 separate cases in a single proceeding.

The accused was produced before the court in connection with total of 15 cases, drawing intense legal attention as proceedings unfolded in the city’s judicial complex.

In the most serious of the cases, registered at Baghdadi Police Station involving murder allegations, the court granted police an additional 2-day extension in physical remand, allowing investigators further time for interrogation. Simultaneously, the court ordered that the accused be shifted to judicial custody in other linked cases, effectively sending her to jail under court supervision.

Adding further pressure on investigators, the court directed police to submit a progress report at the next hearing, signaling that the judiciary is closely monitoring the pace and direction of the investigation. Authorities were also instructed to formally hand over the accused to Baghdadi Police for further legal procedures.

The case widened beyond the accused herself. Multiple individuals, including Anmol Pinky, have now had their names placed on the PNI List, a watchlist used for tracking suspects.

Shockingly, the list also includes the names of her two former husbands and two brothers, indicating that the investigation may have expanded into her immediate family network.

Sources revealed that these names were added to the PNI List on the recommendation of Karachi Police, which formally requested the FIA to include them.