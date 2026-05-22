Karachi police busts excise officials’ gang behind kidnapping-for-ransom incidents

Karachi police have apprehended a gang of seven Excise Department officials, including a serving inspector, involved in short-term kidnappings for ransom.

The arrests were confirmed by the SSP East spokesperson.

The accused, identified as Inspector Hamid, Irfan, Shahzeeb, Shehryar, Aamir, Afaq, Jamshed, and Zeen alias Dogar, reportedly lured innocent citizens into their trap, abducted them, and demanded hefty ransoms before releasing the victims.

In one case, the gang used a female accomplice to lure a man named Shan over the phone. He was then kidnapped, driven around the city, and forced to pay Rs150,000 before being released.

The police operation, launched after a complaint by Shan, led to the recovery of four pistols with ammunition, a vehicle, and other materials from the suspects. Four of the arrested officials, including the Excise inspector, were in uniform at the time of the raid.

All suspects have been booked under relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is ongoing.