Trump says US will wait for Iran response as deal nears amid Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has stated that the United States will wait a few days for Iran’s response before finalizing a deal, warning that no relief will be provided until an agreement is reached.

Speaking to the media, Trump described Iranian negotiators as “reasonable” and claimed that Iran is eager to reach a deal due to severe economic and social distress within the country.

Trump also hinted at possible military action if a deal is not reached, but emphasized there is no rush, noting that the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened.

He described Iran as suffering significant setbacks and said further developments will be observed in the coming days.

Iran confirmed it has received new proposals from the US and is reviewing them.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is in Tehran facilitating communications between the two countries.

Naqvi’s visit marks his second trip within 24 hours to meet senior Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chief Negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Reports suggest that a senior Pakistani official may visit Iran soon, potentially announcing the final draft of the deal. The next round of negotiations is expected to take place in Islamabad after the Hajj season.