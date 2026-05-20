Punjab issues high alert over fake antibiotic injection G-Tax 250mg

LAHORE – A high alert has been issued across Punjab regarding a fake antibiotic injection, G-Tax 250mg.

The Punjab Directorate of Drugs Control said, based on a DTL (Drug Testing Laboratory) report, the injection has been declared counterfeit and a formal notice has been issued after approval from the provincial Quality Control Board.

According to the notice, batch number 25C025 of G-Tax 250mg has been identified as fake. The counterfeit injection was recovered from a medical store in Jhelum.

The report also stated that all market authorization holders and distributors have been ordered to immediately recall the stock and provide full supply chain details. They have also been instructed to upload recall forms. Meanwhile, hospitals, pharmacies, medical stores, and wholesalers have been directed to stop its sale immediately.

The drug control authority has further instructed relevant departments to submit details of the affected stock to drug inspectors.

The Health Department has also warned the public not to use any injection from batch number 25C025, saying it could pose serious health risks. Citizens have been asked to report any such products to the provincial drug monitoring cell.