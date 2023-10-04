Punjab boards announce date for Intermediate Part-I Results 2023

LAHORE – One of the most significant results in Pakistan is the 11th Class Result 2023. Millions of students take the yearly Intermediate Part 1 exams from Punjab board this year.

The 11th-grade examinations must be taken and passed in order to earn a student's Intermediate degree, which is their first academic degree.

There are distinct boards in each province where students can enroll and take their yearly examinations. Students are now eagerly awaiting the results of the eleventh grade after the board previously revealed the results of the tenth grade.

The 11th grade results for 2023 are keenly awaited by all students however, according to the board's announcement, results will be released on October 10. The announcement of the 11th Result on the same day is anticipated by all Punjab Boards.

The results for Intermediate Part II can be checked through the official website of boards while full gazettes will also be published by all boards on the same date.

If you are having trouble getting internet access, you can also get results by sending roll numbers in a text message as well.