Ranbir Kapoor summoned for questioning in connection with controversial gaming app

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation involving a gaming app. The actor has been featured in various advertisements endorsing the app, and authorities claim that he received a substantial sum of money, suspected to be proceeds from illegal activities, in exchange for his endorsements.
The app in question, the Mahadev Online Book App, has become the focal point of controversy. The Enforcement Directorate alleges that it operates as an umbrella syndicate, facilitating illegal betting websites by enrolling new users, generating user IDs, and facilitating money laundering through a complex network of benami (anonymous) bank accounts.
In light of recent regulatory changes governing online gaming, the government has explicitly prohibited games that involve betting and wagering.
This investigation also extends to approximately a dozen other celebrities and actors, all of whom are expected to be summoned by the agency in the near future.
Just last month, the Enforcement Directorate, known for its investigations into financial fraud, seized assets worth ₹417 crore in connection with this online betting case.
The promoters of the Mahadev App, originally from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, were allegedly operating four to five similar apps, collectively raking in a daily profit of around ₹200 crore, as per the agency's findings.
Remarkably, the gaming app is orchestrated from a central headquarters in the UAE, with call centres also established in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Moreover, the investigation has revealed that substantial cash expenditures are being made in India for the advertising of betting websites, aimed at attracting new users and franchise seekers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.45
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.2
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766
|774
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.55
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.36
|940.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.55
|173.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.35
|756.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.85
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Karachi
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Quetta
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Attock
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Multan
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
