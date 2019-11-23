Ahsan Khan appointed ambassador for Child Protection and Welfare Bureau

Asma Malik
02:08 PM | 23 Nov, 2019
Ahsan Khan appointed ambassador for Child Protection and Welfare Bureau
LAHORE - Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan has been appointed as an ambassador for Child Protection and Welfare Bureau by Government of Punjab. The ‘Alif' actor has been actively working for children rights and welfare for some time now.

While congratulating Ahsan, actor Humayun Saeed made an announcement through social media. “Congrats Ahsan Khan on being appointed as the ambassador for Child Protection and Welfare Bureau . Wish you all the best," he wrote.

Along Humayun Saeed, many other Pakistani celebrities have sent their best wishes to the Ahsan for getting an important role for the welfare of children.

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairman Sarah Ahmad also shared the news through Twitter.

The Alif star is also a brand ambassador for Human Development Foundation and also Goodwill Ambassador for The Citizen Foundation.

