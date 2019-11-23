Ahsan Khan appointed ambassador for Child Protection and Welfare Bureau

LAHORE - Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan has been appointed as an ambassador for Child Protection and Welfare Bureau by Government of Punjab. The ‘Alif' actor has been actively working for children rights and welfare for some time now.

While congratulating Ahsan, actor Humayun Saeed made an announcement through social media. “Congrats Ahsan Khan on being appointed as the ambassador for Child Protection and Welfare Bureau . Wish you all the best," he wrote.

Congrats @Ahsankhanuk on being appointed ambassador for Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. Wish you all the best! pic.twitter.com/83CKhoeawN — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) November 21, 2019

Along Humayun Saeed, many other Pakistani celebrities have sent their best wishes to the Ahsan for getting an important role for the welfare of children.

Always making our fraternity proud my freind the superstar @Ahsankhanuk Ambassador for Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab ..All the Best Buddy😇 pic.twitter.com/6axJHajpPi — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) November 21, 2019

Congrats @Ahsankhanuk for being named ambassador for the child protection and wellfare beureu! Love how our fraternity is championing the right causes!! pic.twitter.com/jWnaiPBOpE — AMNA ILYAS (@IlyasAmna) November 20, 2019

@AliZafarsays@Ahsankhanuk#Ali #Zafar and Ahsan Khan spend time with orphans at the Children's Day Celebrations organised by Child Welfare and Protection Bureau, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/iQWa1rRSHE — Daniyal Dani 🇵🇰 (@proudtobeaAZfan) November 20, 2019

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairman Sarah Ahmad also shared the news through Twitter.

Ahsan Khan - Our brand ambassador for Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Punjab @Ahsankhanuk pic.twitter.com/LmV4ltejpy — Sarah Ahmad (@SarahAhmad_PTI) November 20, 2019

The Alif star is also a brand ambassador for Human Development Foundation and also Goodwill Ambassador for The Citizen Foundation.

