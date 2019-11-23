Suspect arrested in murder of 22-year-old Gulberg girl
Web Desk
04:41 PM | 23 Nov, 2019
Suspect arrested in murder of 22-year-old Gulberg girl
Share

LAHORE – A suspect has been arrested in relation to the murder of a 22-year-old girl, who was found dead in the city’s Gulberg area on Friday, just three days before her wedding, police said on Saturday.

Police, after registering an FIR, arrested a boy who made the last phone call to Hira on her mobile. Some other locals are also being questioned about the incident, the police official added.

Riaz Hussein, the father of the deceased, told the police that he came home to find out that his daughter was missing. Upon going out of the house to search for her, he found the body of his daughter in a nearby park.

Eyewitnesses to the murder informed the father that unknown men on motorbikes had opened fire on the girl and killed her, before fleeing towards the Liberty Market despite facing resistance from bystanders.

The family of the victim has declined to comment on the matter.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr