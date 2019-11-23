DG ISPR salutes brave Muslim man for stopping blasphemy of Quran in Norway

RAWALPINDI – Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has hailed the young Muslim man who has stopped an extremist from blaspheming the Quran in Norway.

A video surfaced on social media shows a Christian extremist burning a copy of the Holy Quran during an anti-Islam rally last week in the Scandinavian country when the light beard man jumped of a fence and hit him for his sacrilegious act.

The identity of the Muslim man is not known however he is being called Illyas on social media where he is now celebrated as a hero.

Netizens took to social media to praise Ilyas for his courageous act calling him ‘Muslim hero' and ‘Defender of the Holy Quran'.

DG ISPR also took to his personal Twitter handle to appreciate the man. He wrote, “Salute to brave #Ilyas for displaying courage to stop an absolutely deplorable action. Such Islamophobia based provocations only promote hatred & extremism.

All religions are and must stay respectable. Islamophbia is threat to global peace and harmony”.