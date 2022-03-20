Pakistan Zindabad slogans raised during screening of anti-Muslim film in India

NEW DELHI – The anti-Muslim film Kashmir Files, which pushes Islamophobic narratives and depicts Muslims in a negative light, continues to make headlines in recent days.

In a recent event in the Indian state of Telangana, two boys were subjected to assault after they chanted Pakistan Zindabad slogans during the screening of the movie that focused on the exodus of Hindu pandits from Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Upon chanting of Pro Pakistani slogans, some Hindutva-inspired spectators got infuriated and assaulted the duo. The two reportedly managed to escape from the cinema while their identities have not been established yet.

Two people thrashed by crowd for chanting #PakistanZindabad during screening of #TheKashmirFiles at Natraj Theatre in #Adilabad, #Telangana.



No complaint lodged. Those two are absconding. pic.twitter.com/aJLjwOimkn — Siddhu Manchikanti (@SiDManchikanti) March 18, 2022

Amid the heightened tension after the screening incident, a police official told the Indian outlet that no one had lodged a complaint so far.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi commended the vile project, saying it showed the truth and that vested interests were running a campaign to discredit it however the 170-minute film is fanning communal hatred by exaggerating claims on the violence against the Pandits who fled their homes in 1989.

Since taking control of one of the populous countries in the world in 2014, Hindu nationalist BJP has given support to displaced Hindus who want to eventually return to Indian-occupied Kashmir.