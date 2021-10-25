Celebrations in occupied Kashmir as Pakistan break India jinx in style (VIDEO)

SRINAGAR– Celebrations erupted in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir following Pakistan’s win against arch-rival India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The revelry was held in parts of Kashmir which are administered by the neighboring country with draconian laws and contingents of armed forces. Cricket fans in Srinagar, the largest city of Jammu and Kashmir, burst crackers and shouted pro-Pakistan and pro-independence slogans after Babar Azam-led Shaheens thrashed Men in Blue in a one-sided match victory.

Videos clips doing rounds on social media showed ecstatic Kashmiris who were unable to contain their pleasure following Pakistan's first win in T20 World Cup against the traditional rival.

Kashmiris took to the streets in the caged valley and chanted Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan meri jan, and Allah o Akbar to express high spirits over the rare win.

Teri Jaan Meri Jaan, Pakistan, Pakistan!



Celebrations at both sides of the Line of Control are a statement in themself. #Kashmir #PakvsIndia #MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/QghMK0xC8O — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) October 24, 2021

Some of the video clips featured Kashmiris waving the Pakistani flags on the streets. The celebrations, studded with fireworks, showcased the loyalties and love of Kashmiris for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the celebrations of Pakistani fans after their first World Cup victory over arch-rivals India is also a joy to watch. Firecrackers, bursts of gunfire have rung out across the South Asian country shortly after Pakistani Skipper and his partner sealed a crushing win in Dubai.

PAKvIND: Pakistan make India bite the dust in ... 10:29 PM | 24 Oct, 2021 Pakistan made India bite the dust in the first encounter of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Batting first, India ...

Kohli led Men in Blue went into the game with a 12-0 record in World Cups against Pakistan but Shaheens snapped that streak with a 10-wicket romp.

Azam scored a 52-ball 68 not out while Rizwan hit an undefeated 55-ball 79 comfortably chasing down their target of 152. The loss was also India's first 10-wicket defeat in Twenty20 cricket.