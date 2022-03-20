PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat warns PM against appointing new army chief
Share
KARACHI – Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, an estranged MNA of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has warned Prime Minister Imran Khan against “appointing a new army chief” because any such move would receive a strong reaction from people all over the country.
In a video statement posted on his Twitter account, Hussain said he had received reports that the PM was going to appoint a new army chief, which would prove disastrous and he would be the strongest voice against any such move.
Hussain said, “There are reports that you are going to make another move, which you must not make,” he said. “You are going to appoint a new army chief. Please don’t do this. I would be the strongest voice against any such move.”
He continued: “General Bajwa and the entire institution is respectable. The services of General Bajwa from Balochistan Regiment to [the office of] the army chief are unforgettable. And talking about army chief is not undemocratic. We have voted for him [extension of his services].”
وزیراعظم پاکستان جناب عمران خان کے نام میرے دو پیغام 2/2 pic.twitter.com/7bdgcIAN5d— Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) March 19, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat warns PM against appointing new army chief10:32 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan Zindabad slogans raised during screening of anti-Muslim film ...08:44 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- IMF asks Pakistan to explain how it would fund PM Imran's $1.5b ...08:09 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- Pakistani singer Asim Azhar announces engagement to girlfriend Merub ...07:45 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- Five men ‘gang-rape’ six-year-old girl in Faisalabad07:06 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- Hareem Farooq sets internet on fire in sleeveless shirt06:24 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- Hania Aamir surprises wedding guests with killer dance moves04:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- Hareem Shah’s new TikTok videos in Doha go viral01:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022