PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat warns PM against appointing new army chief

KARACHI – Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, an estranged MNA of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has warned Prime Minister Imran Khan against “appointing a new army chief” because any such move would receive a strong reaction from people all over the country.

In a video statement posted on his Twitter account, Hussain said he had received reports that the PM was going to appoint a new army chief, which would prove disastrous and he would be the strongest voice against any such move.

Hussain said, “There are reports that you are going to make another move, which you must not make,” he said. “You are going to appoint a new army chief. Please don’t do this. I would be the strongest voice against any such move.”

He continued: “General Bajwa and the entire institution is respectable. The services of General Bajwa from Balochistan Regiment to [the office of] the army chief are unforgettable. And talking about army chief is not undemocratic. We have voted for him [extension of his services].”