Bilawal says OIC meeting convened for Taliban, not Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday the OIC conference in the federal capital was being held to benefit the Taliban rulers of Afghanistan and not Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Bilawal said that "OIC representatives coming to Islamabad are our guests", but the session was being held for the Taliban.

He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had dented Pakistan's foreign policy and ties with the Muslim world. “Imran Khan, you are acting like an Afghanistan FM,” Bilawal was quoted as saying in his press conference.

The PPP chairman said PM Imran WAs running away from the no-confidence motion as he already knew about his defeat from the very beginning.

The speaker of the National Assembly did not convene the session within 14 days after requisition of the no-confidence motion, said Bilawal, adding that the Constitution of Pakistan says the speaker should hold a session within 14 days.

He criticised the prime minister because he “violated the Constitution of Pakistan” and said the National Assembly speaker failed to follow the rules.

Talking about the Parliament Lodges incident, Bilawal said the government initiated it by attacking the lawmakers and their lodges before arresting them.

“When the MNAs moved to the Sindh House after the Parliamentary Lodges incident, the PM started a propaganda against them and PTI workers attacked it,” he added.