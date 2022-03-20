Three booked for harassing, attacking woman assistant commissioner of Mansehra
PESHAWAR – A case has been registered against three men who allegedly harassed and attacked Mansehra Assistant Commissioner Marvi Malik Sher.
According to the local media reports, Marvi was attacked by three men and they were detained on March 18.
The accused had stopped Marvi's car, tried to drag her out of her car and filmed the entire episode.
Marvi suffered injuries in the incident. Her security person and driver were injured in the scuffle with the attackers. Some bystanders managed to grab the attackers and handed them over to the police.
A case has been lodged against the three men under various sections, including those pertaining to harassment, on the complaint of Marvi.
The accused reportedly were not happy with the posting of a woman assistant commissioner in their area.
Marvi and her four siblings came into limelight after they all passed the Central Superior Service exam.
