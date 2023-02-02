Bohra Food Festival to be on Feb 24-26 in Karachi

KARACHI - The Bohra Food Festival will be Karachi's first-of-its-kind food festival. The festival's primary objective is for the people of Karachi to learn and embrace the Bohra culture, and there’s no better way to do that than with food.

The festival aims to bring the foodies and food renders under one roof so they can create a delightful culinary experience for the food-loving people of Karachi. Apart from authentic Bohra food, the festival will also have a selection of other restaurants and eateries, offering all kinds of cuisines ranging from Turkish, Japanese, Chinese, and various other foods and delicacies loved by Karachiites.

The thaal is a Bohra staple and a defining element of their cuisine. Karachiites can experience the thaal meal by pre-booking their meals before the event to enjoy the delicious feast with their loved ones. This is how the Bohra community is giving the people of Karachi a chance to have an authentic food experience.

The Bohra Food Festival will be held on the rooftop of the North Walk in the heart of North Nazimabad. The festival covers an area of 64000 sq ft and is the ideal location to accommodate a large number of people. The festival will have something for the entire family, with a photo booth and a kids' play area to keep the little ones occupied with games and slides while the parents can enjoy the festivities.

Over the years, the community has developed strong ties with HR organizations that can manage events locally and internationally. Also, the teams can handle significant events where 100,000 people can be hosted under one roof. This event brings all the teams together so Karachiites can enjoy an evening with families.

Because of the mall’s location in Nazimabad, the festival will be a centre point for the area’s population. It will therefore have a footfall of more than 100,000 people who will participate in the 3-day festival during February 24th-26th, 2023, in Karachi. The ticket price is a meagre Rs 100, and all proceeds will go towards a charitable cause.