Naumaan Ijaz showcases killer dance moves in latest video

Talent powerhouse Naumaan Ijaz is a big name in Pakistani Industry itself. He has been in the industry for decades and is known for his phenomenal acting.
The Kasi Teri Khudgarzi actor always makes sure to give the audience the best acting performances and each character is played effortlessly. However, fans got to know his new talent – dancing.
In a recent viral video, the Sang e Mah actor set some high standards for all the fathers and uncles out there as he showcased killer dance moves while rehearsing for a family wedding.
Netizens had mixed reactions to the viral dance videos with some trolling the star while others loved his killer dance moves.
Last year, ijaz was praised for his performance in the web series, ‘Mr & Mrs Shameem’. He was also seen in the TV serial, ‘Sang e Mah’. He was featured in a number of campaigns this year as well. He also played ‘Nawabzada Dilawar’ in the TV serial, ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.26
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
