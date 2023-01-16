Naumaan Ijaz showcases killer dance moves in latest video

Talent powerhouse Naumaan Ijaz is a big name in Pakistani Industry itself. He has been in the industry for decades and is known for his phenomenal acting.

The Kasi Teri Khudgarzi actor always makes sure to give the audience the best acting performances and each character is played effortlessly. However, fans got to know his new talent – dancing.

In a recent viral video, the Sang e Mah actor set some high standards for all the fathers and uncles out there as he showcased killer dance moves while rehearsing for a family wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Netizens had mixed reactions to the viral dance videos with some trolling the star while others loved his killer dance moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naumaan Ijaz (@m_naumaanijazofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by showbizspy (@showbizspy_)

Last year, ijaz was praised for his performance in the web series, ‘Mr & Mrs Shameem’. He was also seen in the TV serial, ‘Sang e Mah’. He was featured in a number of campaigns this year as well. He also played ‘Nawabzada Dilawar’ in the TV serial, ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’.