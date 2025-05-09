Flights cancelled as Lahore airport put on high alert

LAHORE – The Allama Iqbal International Airport has been put on high alert as all flights has also been cancelled.

A Lahore bound flights was also diverted to Karachi as airspace has been closed amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

A latest Notam said the Lahore airport will remain closed from 2:30pm to 6pm.

On the other hand, the Sialkot airport has also been closed from 2:30pm to 6pm for all flights.

Meanwhile, Pakistan forces have neutralised a total of 77 Indian drones in different cities of the country in a powerful response to the Indian aggression.

By the evening of May 8, 29 Indian drones were downed, sources said, adding that another 48 were destroyed since last night till today.

They said that the Pakistan Army is giving a strong response to the enemy’s aggression.