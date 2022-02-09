Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 February 2022
08:39 AM | 9 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 February 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 119,200 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 102,200 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs.  93,680 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.109,265.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Karachi PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Islamabad PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Peshawar PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Quetta PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Sialkot PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Attock PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Gujranwala PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Jehlum PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Multan PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Bahawalpur PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Gujrat PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Nawabshah PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Chakwal PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Hyderabad PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Nowshehra PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Sargodha PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Faisalabad PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515
Mirpur PKR 119,200 PKR 1,515

