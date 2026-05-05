A-Level Business Studies Paper Leaked Online in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Cambridge International examinations in Pakistan are once again under scrutiny after second paper Business Studies, was reportedly leaked and circulated online, just days after A-Level Mathematics paper also surfaced on social media.

The repeated incidents raised serious concerns over exam security and integrity, prompting questions about how multiple papers are being accessed and shared before or during the official examination schedule.

A-Level Paper Leak

A serious concern over exam integrity has arisen after reports that the Cambridge International A-Level Business Studies paper was allegedly leaked on social media before the scheduled exam.#Cambridge #ALevels #ExamLeak #EducationCrisis #Pakistan #Students #ExamIntegrity pic.twitter.com/3iuI0MyDYw — Hamza Chaudhary (@HamzaCh789) May 5, 2026

As candidates were busy gearing up exam, Business Studies A-Level paper of Cambridge International went viral online, while at least three different exam papers were reportedly circulating simultaneously on social media platforms.

Among these, one has been confirmed as the Business Studies paper, while another was identified as an O-Level IGCSE Mathematics paper, intensifying fears of a broader breach in exam integrity.

Cambridge International representatives in Pakistan are yet to respond on the matter.

This latest development comes shortly after Cambridge International had already acknowledged a separate breach, confirming that an A-Level Mathematics paper had previously been leaked. In its earlier statement, the organization revealed that the paper was conducted across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Pakistan, and South Asia, but had been shared prematurely in violation of strict examination rules.

Earlier, officials reiterated to ensure students are not harmed by such incidents, adding that it is taking all possible measures to safeguard the integrity of its examinations worldwide.

Alarmingly, reports also suggest that the A-Level Mathematics paper was leaked nearly six hours before the actual exam on Wednesday, further fueling concerns about systemic vulnerabilities in exam security.

As the situation unfolds, students, parents, and institutions across regions are demanding clarity and accountability, while questions continue to mount over how such large-scale leaks are occurring within one of the world’s most trusted examination systems.