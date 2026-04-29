A-Level Maths Paper Leak Sparks Outrage in Pakistan

LAHORE — A-Levels Pure Mathematics Paper 1 (Variant 12) has been allegedly leaked just hours before the exam was set to be held, triggering serious concerns over examination security and fairness.

The exam paper reportedly surfaced online before students entered examination halls, with claims pointing to a Reddit account under the username “Strict_Paper_6341” as the alleged source of the leak. The sudden appearance of the paper online has fueled widespread chaos and uncertainty among candidates nationwide.

Although the allegations are being heavily discussed across online platforms, authorities have not yet issued any official confirmation, and the matter remains under investigation. Despite this, the controversy has already escalated into a full-blown public outcry.

A-Level Paper Leak

‼️ IMPORTANT ‼️ In the same school, the Cambridge system is far more expensive than the local Pakistani board. Parents often pay double or triple the fees, plus about Rs. 40,000 ($145) for every exam paper. Middle-class families struggle and save to afford this, while students… pic.twitter.com/MUhRH8T56F — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) April 29, 2026

Thousands of students and parents have voiced frustration, arguing that months of intense preparation and significant financial investment were effectively jeopardized within hours. Reports suggest that nearly 25,000 students across Pakistan appeared for the exam, each reportedly paying around PKR 50,000 in registration and exam fees.

British Council has come under intense criticism, with many questioning how such a high-stakes examination system, charging substantial fees—could allegedly be vulnerable to such a breach. Concerns over exam security protocols and administrative oversight have now taken center stage in public debate.

Adding fuel to the outrage are claims that this is not an isolated case, with similar exam paper leak controversies reportedly surfacing in previous years as well. This pattern has intensified skepticism among students and parents, many of whom are now demanding urgent reforms and accountability to restore trust in the examination system.