Pakistan’s Usman Tariq signs with Warwickshire for 2026 Vitality Blast

Usman Tariq has signed with English county side Warwickshire County Cricket Club and will represent the team in the 2026 Vitality Blast.

According to a statement issued by Warwickshire, Usman Tariq will join the Warwickshire Bears squad as an overseas player.

Expressing his excitement, Usman said he is thrilled to become part of Warwickshire and is looking forward to contributing to the team’s campaign.

Worth the wait 🎰 Full Story on Usman Tariq joining the Bears ✍️ https://t.co/qWY3J10nYQ 🐻 #YouBears pic.twitter.com/MWJdf3wioc — Bears (@WarwickshireCCC) May 5, 2026

Warwickshire will begin their Vitality Blast campaign on May 22, where the Pakistani cricketer is expected to make his first appearance for the side.

Following the conclusion of the Vitality Blast, Usman Tariq is also set to feature for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, marking another significant step forward in his career.