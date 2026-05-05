Resolution submitted in Sindh Assembly to nominate CDF Munir for Nobel Peace Prize

KARACHI – Members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan have submitted a resolution in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh proposing the nomination of the Field Marshal for the Nobel Peace Prize.

According to the resolution, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has played a significant role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The resolution further states that his efforts in helping prevent escalation between Iran and the United States are commendable, and therefore he should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The signed resolution has been officially submitted to the Assembly Secretariat by MQM Pakistan lawmakers.