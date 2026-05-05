Icc Annual T20 Rankings Released As Pakistan Hold Sixth Place

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council has released its annual T20 team rankings, with no changes in the positions of the top seven men’s teams.

India remain at the top of the rankings as world champions, although their rating points have dropped by one. England hold second place, followed by Australia in third and New Zealand in fourth.

South Africa retained fifth position, while Pakistan remain sixth and the West Indies continue in seventh place.

Sri Lanka slipped from eighth to ninth after losing six rating points, while Bangladesh moved up to eighth with a gain of one point. Afghanistan stayed 10th, with Zimbabwe and Ireland ranked 11th and 12th, respectively.

In the ICC Women’s annual T20 rankings, the top 10 positions remain unchanged. Australia continue to lead the rankings, followed by England in second and India in third.

New Zealand are fourth, South Africa fifth, the West Indies sixth, Sri Lanka seventh, and Pakistan remain eighth in the standings.