TECNO SPARK 50 launched in Pakistan with 7000mAh battery, 120Hz display, and Helio G81 chipset

ISLAMABAD – TECNO officially rolled out SPARK 50 in Pakistan, a value-driven smartphone designed to deliver long-lasting battery performance, durability, and reliable connectivity. Available at an accessible price segment, the SPARK 50 combines a powerful 7000mAh battery, a smooth 120Hz display, and a modern design to support the everyday needs of today’s connected users.

At the core of the SPARK 50 is its 7000mAh Long-lasting Battery, engineered for extended usage without frequent charging. Supported by AI intelligent charging, the device is designed to optimise power efficiency and maintain long-term battery health. With an upgraded lifespan of up to 1200 charge cycles, the battery is built to retain strong performance over time. The inclusion of bypass charging technology helps manage heat during intensive usage such as streaming or gaming. In real-world scenarios, the SPARK 50 can deliver up to 44 hours of WhatsApp calling and 29 hours of YouTube video playback, reinforcing its focus on dependable, all-day performance.

Durability remains a key focus for the SPARK 50. The device features SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance Certification, highlighting its ability to withstand everyday drops and impacts. Tested across multiple conditions, it is designed to offer improved structural strength for daily use. The smartphone also comes with IP64-rated dust and splash resistance, providing added protection in a variety of environments.

On the connectivity front, the SPARK 50 introduces an enhanced communication experience through advanced antenna optimisation, improving signal stability and network reliability in challenging conditions such as elevators, basements, and crowded areas. The device also supports AI-powered call noise cancellation, enabling clearer voice quality, alongside features designed to make communication faster and more seamless.

In terms of design, the SPARK 50 reflects a bold and contemporary aesthetic with a refined finish. It is available in Halo Blue, Titanium Grey, Ink Black, and Aurora Purple, offering users expressive colour choices while maintaining a practical and ergonomic form factor.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smoother visuals for everyday use. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 processor, paired with 6GB + 12GB Extended RAM and 128GB internal storage. In the camera department, the device features a 50MP rear AF camera and an 8MP front camera, supported by AI imaging capabilities and Live Photo support.

Additional features include Freelink 2.0, IR remote control, Dynamic Port, and HiOS 16, along with a suite of AI tools such as Ella, AI Writing, Hi Translate, and AI Call Noise Cancellation, enhancing

Price & Availability

TECNO Spark 50 is now available across Pakistan at the price of PKR 43,999. The device is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and supports all mobile networks across Pakistan, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity. TECNO also offers a 12+1 month official warranty, providing added peace of mind with every purchase.

For more information, please visit TECNO Mobile Pakistan’s official website: https://www.tecno-mobile.com/pak/phones/product-detail/product/spark-50/