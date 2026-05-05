Four Pakistanis released from Indian Jail, return home via Wagah Border

LAHORE – Four Pakistani citizens imprisoned in India have returned to Pakistan after their release, following efforts by the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

According to reports, Indian authorities handed over the Pakistani nationals to Pakistan Rangers at the Wagah Border. The returnees include Muhammad Irfan, Aamir Raza, Muhammad Hamza, and Hasnain.

Security sources said all four individuals are residents of Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Rahim Yar Khan. They were mentally challenged and had mistakenly crossed the border in 2025.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi confirmed the development, stating that it continues to work for the release and repatriation of all Pakistani prisoners in India.

It is also noted that the exchange of prisoner lists between Pakistan and India continues under a bilateral agreement. On January 1, 2026, both countries exchanged updated lists, in which Pakistan provided details of 266 Pakistani prisoners in India, while India shared information about 462 Indian prisoners held in Pakistan.