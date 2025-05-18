Kandhkot Engineer Hidyatullah Lashari killed under honour killing pretext

KARACHI – A tragic incident has been reported from Kashmore district of Sindh, where engineer Hidyatullah Lashari was fatally shot.

The killing is reported to be linked to controversial practice of Karo Kari, commonly associated with so-called honour killings.[ According to police and eyewitness accounts, unidentified armed men opened fire on Lashari in the Madrassah Mohallah area.

He was rushed to local medical facility but passed away before getting any medical help. The attackers reportedly fled the scene while firing shots into the air to prevent pursuit.

Local law enforcement arrived promptly and secured the area. Police have launched an investigation and are exploring multiple leads to determine the motive and circumstances of the killing.

This incident draws renewed attention to the ongoing challenge of combating gender-based and honour-related violence in Sindh’s rural areas.