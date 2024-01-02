Lahore-Islamabad motorway M2, other highways closed as heavy fog disrupts road travel

ISLAMABAD – Plains in Punjab are witnessing foggy weather conditions and poor visibility that continue to disrupt road travel.

The dense fog badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities, and several sections of motorway have been closed. Motorway (M2) section from Islamabad toll plaza to Balkasar interchange has been closed, NHMP said in a post.

M3, M4, and other intra-city routes were closed as thick fog descended on Punjab routes, limiting commuter's movement.

Motorway Fog Update

اطلاع: سڑک بند ہے۔

مقام: ایم-2، مین ٹول پلازہ اسلام آباد کلومیٹر (349) تا بلکسر انٹرچینج کلومیٹر(266)۔

وجہ: شدید دھند۔ — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 1, 2024

اطلاع: سڑک بند ہے!

مقام: ایم-1، مین اسلام آباد ٹال پلازہ (کلومیٹر 350) سےبرہان (کلومیٹر 387)۔

وجہ: شدید دھند۔ — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 1, 2024

احتیاط کریں! دھند ہے۔

مقام : ایم-2 نزدکلر کہار کلومیٹر (228) تا للہ کلومیٹر (214) ۔

حد نگاہ: 100-150 میٹر — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 1, 2024

Entry of all kinds of traffic was restricted by NHMP as a precautionary measure to ensure safety.

PMD also issued dense fog advisory for the region, and the fog is expected to persist for the next few hours. People who are planning to travel are told to exercise caution and to avoid unnecessary travel.

To get exact details, please dial National Highway and Motorway Authority 130 helpline.