Lahore-Islamabad motorway M2, other highways closed as heavy fog disrupts road travel

ISLAMABAD – Plains in Punjab are witnessing foggy weather conditions and poor visibility that continue to disrupt road travel.
The dense fog badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities, and several sections of motorway have been closed. Motorway (M2) section from Islamabad toll plaza to Balkasar interchange has been closed, NHMP said in a post.
M3, M4, and other intra-city routes were closed as thick fog descended on Punjab routes, limiting commuter's movement.
اطلاع: سڑک بند ہے۔— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 1, 2024
مقام: ایم-2، مین ٹول پلازہ اسلام آباد کلومیٹر (349) تا بلکسر انٹرچینج کلومیٹر(266)۔
وجہ: شدید دھند۔
اطلاع: سڑک بند ہے!— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 1, 2024
مقام: ایم-1، مین اسلام آباد ٹال پلازہ (کلومیٹر 350) سےبرہان (کلومیٹر 387)۔
وجہ: شدید دھند۔
احتیاط کریں! دھند ہے۔— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) January 1, 2024
مقام : ایم-2 نزدکلر کہار کلومیٹر (228) تا للہ کلومیٹر (214) ۔
حد نگاہ: 100-150 میٹر
Entry of all kinds of traffic was restricted by NHMP as a precautionary measure to ensure safety.
PMD also issued dense fog advisory for the region, and the fog is expected to persist for the next few hours. People who are planning to travel are told to exercise caution and to avoid unnecessary travel.
To get exact details, please dial National Highway and Motorway Authority 130 helpline.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against greenback and other currencies in open market on Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.2 for buying and 283.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.2
|283.95
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.78
|757.78
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.42
|923.42
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.43
|62.03
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.59
|740.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.08
|337.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.39
Gold rate in Pakistan witnessed a marginal decline on second day of the year despite the positive cues in the international market.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,700, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,360.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,400 for single tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,069 on Tuesday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
