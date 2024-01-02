Two personnel of Pakistan Rangers wounded in Dadu ambush

ISLAMABAD – Two Pakistani paramilitary soldiers were injured in a fresh terror attack in Pakistan’s southeastern region Sindh on Monday night.

Reports in local media said Pakistan Rangers personnel suffered serious injuries as their vehicle came under attack in Dadu. Motorbike-borne unidentified attackers sprayed bullets at Ranagers vehicle near Haitam Jatoi area of the city.

2024 started with a fresh wave of terrorism as the year 2023 ended wtith hundreds of terror attacks that resulted in an increased number of casualties, especially in KP and Balochistan.

Terrorists across the country killed over 500 civilians and a similar number of security forces in 2023, the highest number of fatalities in 6 years.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan bordering Afghanistan remained most affected areas as last year was the deadliest year for Pakistani police and military forces in a decade.

TTP, Baloch insurgents, and IS-K claim attacks on forces and civilians. Pakistani military also reported the deaths of at least 265 officers and soldiers in nationwide militant attacks and counterinsurgency operations in 2023.