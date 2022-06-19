Miftah asked American envoy for relief, Imran Khan tells supporters at anti-govt protests

ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that Pakistani Finance Minister Miftah Ismail asked the American envoy stationed in Islamabad for “relief”.

Addressing his party supporters protesting against inflation, via video link, the former prime minister said he feared that Pakistan’s economy was in “danger”.

Repeating his claim of an American conspiracy to topple his government, the PTI chairman said that “neutrals” were told about it and warned that the country will be ruined if the PTI is removed from power and the incoming government will not be able to save it.

Khan said that “neutrals” were warned about all this when there was time to defeat the conspiracy.

Dollar was at 178 when the no-confidence motion took place and today it is at 208, he said. He said he believes Pakistan is in a Sri Lanka-like situation.

“Miftah Ismail asked American envoy to get relief. Nothing is free, everything has a price. The US will take our real freedom as a price,” warned Imran Khan. He advised the finance minister and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Americans have a price for everything.

The former prime minister said the incumbent rulers wanted to take an “NRO 2” and they took it.

“If these rulers are imposed on the country for long then they will bury the institutions. The whole nation has to fight together,” said Khan.

The PTI chairman warned that the country would head to anarchy if free and fair elections are not held.

“I told you to come out today for your betterment. Because I fear that the petrol prices that have risen today will not stop here,” the former prime minister told his supporters.

The PTI chairman said that he expects to see inflation to rise further, warning that the people who will be affected by it will be the lower class, salaried class and especially the farmers.