Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 June 2022
08:15 AM | 20 Jun, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 142,400 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 122,100. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 111,924 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 130,532.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Karachi
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Islamabad
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Peshawar
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Quetta
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Sialkot
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Attock
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Gujranwala
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Jehlum
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Multan
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Gujrat
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Nawabshah
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Chakwal
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Hyderabad
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Nowshehra
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Sargodha
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Faisalabad
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
|Mirpur
|PKR 142,400
|PKR 1,678
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 June 202208:15 AM | 20 Jun, 2022
- Miftah asked American envoy for relief, Imran Khan tells supporters ...11:55 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani stars pay tribute to their 'heroes' on Father's Day11:25 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill all set to make big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's ...11:08 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- Sharjah named Guest of Honour at Seoul International Book Fair 202310:46 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill all set to make big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's next?
11:08 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania responds to new leaked videos ...05:49 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- Anoushey Ashraf’s new dance video goes viral03:35 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- Imran Khan faces severe backlash after meeting famous TikTokers02:48 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022