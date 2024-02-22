Madiha Rizvi comes to Sana Javed's defence

During a recent Pakistan Super League (PSL-9) match at Multan Cricket Stadium, actress Madia Rizvi took a stand against the unsavoury behaviour directed at Sana Javed, wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, and delivered a powerful message on her Instagram story.
Sana Javed, who attended the match to support her husband, faced jeers from a section of spectators. Unfazed by the inappropriate chants, Sana maintained her composure, responding with a stern gaze. The incident gained widespread attention after the video went viral on various social media platforms.
In a surprising move, Rizvi shared the video on her Instagram story, expressing her disappointment over the disrespectful behaviour. Addressing the incident, she emphasized the importance of respecting an individual's private life.
"It's sad to see people shouting at Sana Javed. One has a private life, so mocking someone in public shows your upbringing," She stated. She further condemned the act, highlighting that publicly ridiculing someone reflects poorly on the values instilled by one's parents.
Taking a strong stance against such behaviour, Rizvi wrote, "If a woman is not safe around you, you are just an animal. Shame on these guys whoever they are." Her candid and forthright response resonated with many who applauded her for standing up against public harassment.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.