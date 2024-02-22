Madiha Rizvi comes to Sana Javed's defence

During a recent Pakistan Super League (PSL-9) match at Multan Cricket Stadium, actress Madia Rizvi took a stand against the unsavoury behaviour directed at Sana Javed, wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, and delivered a powerful message on her Instagram story.

Sana Javed, who attended the match to support her husband, faced jeers from a section of spectators. Unfazed by the inappropriate chants, Sana maintained her composure, responding with a stern gaze. The incident gained widespread attention after the video went viral on various social media platforms.

In a surprising move, Rizvi shared the video on her Instagram story, expressing her disappointment over the disrespectful behaviour. Addressing the incident, she emphasized the importance of respecting an individual's private life.

"It's sad to see people shouting at Sana Javed. One has a private life, so mocking someone in public shows your upbringing," She stated. She further condemned the act, highlighting that publicly ridiculing someone reflects poorly on the values instilled by one's parents.

Taking a strong stance against such behaviour, Rizvi wrote, "If a woman is not safe around you, you are just an animal. Shame on these guys whoever they are." Her candid and forthright response resonated with many who applauded her for standing up against public harassment.