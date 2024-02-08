Search

ad
PakistanPakistan General Elections

Arrest warrants issued for govt employees for skipping election duty

Web Desk
11:08 AM | 8 Feb, 2024
Arrest warrants issued for govt employees for skipping election duty
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - Pakistani authorities started action against election staff members over no-show on crucial election day as millions of voters are heading to the polls.

Reports in local media said over 200 civil servants, including some presiding officers and assistant presiding officers face action for refusing to perform election duty. 

It said several election staff members in Dadu and Umerkot districts of Sindh did not show up for election duty, and thus District Returning Officer (DRO) Dadu issued arrest warrants for the absentee employees.

Amid the action, at least of them have been arrested so far while law enforcement personnel are tightening the noose.

The government said absence of election staffers caused difficulties in conduct of elections and urged them to report to their assigned polling stations at the earliest.

General Elections 2024: Polling underway across Pakistan amid strict security

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:18 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-56 Election Results: PML-N's Hanif Abbasi vs APML's Sheikh Rashid

12:09 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

NA-50 Election Results - TLP's Saad Rivi vs PTI's Eman Waseem

09:20 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Google Doodle reminds Pakistanis to vote on Election Day

09:00 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Security beefed up in Pakistan on Election Day in shadow of terror ...

10:50 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Fact-check: Has PTI's Raja Basharat quit the election race for NA-55?

08:54 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Internet services suspended in this Pakistani city ahead of election ...

Most viewed

02:02 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Check Voter Slip for Election 2024

11:49 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Met Office warns of more rains in Sindh ...

01:33 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check complete forecast for ...

06:07 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s Hooria Batool becomes world’s youngest Chartered ...

09:32 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024: Can Pakistanis cast vote with expired ID Card?

07:46 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Pakistan General Elections 2024: NA-47 Islamabad – Tariq Fazal ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:21 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Has former Pakistan Army chief Gen (r) Qamar Bajwa suffered heart attack?

Gold & Silver Rate

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

07:47 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 8th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: