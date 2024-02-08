Arrest warrants issued for govt employees for skipping election duty

KARACHI - Pakistani authorities started action against election staff members over no-show on crucial election day as millions of voters are heading to the polls.

Reports in local media said over 200 civil servants, including some presiding officers and assistant presiding officers face action for refusing to perform election duty.

It said several election staff members in Dadu and Umerkot districts of Sindh did not show up for election duty, and thus District Returning Officer (DRO) Dadu issued arrest warrants for the absentee employees.

Amid the action, at least of them have been arrested so far while law enforcement personnel are tightening the noose.

The government said absence of election staffers caused difficulties in conduct of elections and urged them to report to their assigned polling stations at the earliest.