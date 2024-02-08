Search

Web Desk
11:25 AM | 8 Feb, 2024
PPP to approach ECP, court over mobile services’ suspension: Bilawal

KARACHI - Pakistan's former foreign minister and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto shared two cents on shutdown of mobile phone service during elections 2024.

Taking to social media, the young politician demanded authorities to restore mobile phone services as despite the announcement of no suspension, masses, political parties are facing hard time communicating and locating their vote. 

Bhutto scion said he directed his party members to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the court in this regard.

Mobile phone services must be restored immediately across the country have asked my party to approach both ECP and the courts for this purpose, his Twitter said.

It is pertinent to note that the mobile phone service has been temporarily suspended due to the law and order situation in the country as soon as the general elections begin.

Elections 2024: Delays reported in polling process amid no phone, internet services

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

