LIVEBLOG | All the latest updates on Pakistan General Elections 2024

Pakistan goes to the polls today, February 8, 2024, for its general election.

About 128 million voters will vote for nearly 18,000 candidates contesting the General Elections 2024 on February 8 for 1,125 seats in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.

In the contest for the National Assembly are 5,121 candidates. They belong either to Pakistan’s 167 registered political parties or are independents.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has assigned 150 different symbols to registered political parties while 174 have been allotted to independent candidates.

Voting will begin at 8am and continue till 5pm without a break.

All major political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) have kicked off campaigning, while the country’s most popular party – the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – seems to be missing.

While the former prime minister Imran Khan remains incarnated at Adiala Jail and out of election race, his PTI has been barred from using the party symbol in the upcoming elections.

Here's all the latest news on our daily liveblog: