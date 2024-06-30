Karachi Weather Update: Sweaty days ahead as Sindh capital braces for prolonged hot spell

KARACHI – Pakistan's financial capitla Karachi will continue to face warm and sultry weather, with people bearing brunt along with prolonged power outages.

PMD, in its latest update, said hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the country's southeastern province.

On Sunday, the city sizzles at 36 °C while feel like temperature remains above 40 due to high moisture in air.

Karachi Rain Update

As there are chances of showers in the provincial capital, rain-windstorm, and thundershowers will hit Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Badin and surrounding areas.

In its latest advisory, PMD said the humidity will remain at over 70 percent, with sea winds blowing at 30 to 35 kmph.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

As per latest update, a shallow westerly wave is present over parts of country and adjoining hilly areas. Moist currants from Arabian sea penetrating southeastern parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain windstorm,thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, South-eastern Sindh, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening, and night.