TikToker Ayesha Akram pardons all suspects in Minar-i-Pakistan assault case

The female TikToker victim in the 2021 Minar-i-Pakistan assault case has pardoned all suspects, it emerged on Monday.

In August 2021, Lahore police booked hundreds of unidentified individuals for assaulting and stealing from TikToker Ayesha Akram and her companions at the city’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day. The incident occurred amid renewed focus on violence against women in Pakistan, following the murders of Noor Mukadam and Quratul Ain in July 2021. Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, causing a significant uproar among celebrities and politicians alike.

Additional session judge Gul Abbas issued an order today from the hearing held on June 25. According to the order, the victim appeared before the court on June 3 and submitted her affidavit, after which the judge sought arguments for the hearing scheduled on August 26.

In her affidavit statement filed on June 3, the victim stated that she did not wish to pursue the case further as she had forgiven “all her suspects for the sake of Allah and His Holy Prophet (PBUH)”.

The female TikToker added that she had “no objection to the suspects’ being acquitted” and emphasized that she wanted to record the statement “of her own consent and without any fear or threat.”