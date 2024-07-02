Hareem Farooq's latest social media post stirs dating rumours

Pakistani actor and film producer Hareem Farooq has garnered attention with a surprising social media post, leaving fans speculating about a possible special announcement.

The "Billo Hai" diva, who has been out of the spotlight recently, sparked dating rumors when she posted a heartwarming birthday wish for a man named Saad Sultan, which included a 'confession.'

This left her fans curious about Sultan's identity.

“Need I say more! Happy birthday Saaaadddddiiiii- the yin to my yang & calm to my crazy - we’ve spent almost half a lifetime together now I don’t even know what life will be without you! Love you to the moon and back,” Farooq wrote in the post’s caption, decorated with black and white hearts.

From the caption, it appears Sultan is a cherished companion for the "Diyar-e-Dil" star, suggesting a deeper connection.

The Instagram reel featured joyful moments of the duo in videos and pictures, particularly those where Farooq and Sultan, dressed formally, exude couple vibes.

The post, where the "Janaan" producer tagged the birthday boy, garnered over 12,000 likes and numerous comments.

One fan asked, “Isn’t Hareem making it official?” while another wondered if the man in the video was the celebrity’s fiancé.

However, these are just speculations, as only Farooq knows the answer.

Known for her production ventures, the 32-year-old rose to fame with her role in 2014’s "Mausam" and has since starred in various popular drama serials. She also appeared in her home productions, "Parchi" and "Heer Maan Ja."

