Petroleum division orders OMCs to ensure fuel availability amid dealer strike

Web Desk
09:12 AM | 5 Jul, 2024
Petroleum division orders OMCs to ensure fuel availability amid dealer strike

ISLAMABAD – In response to the strike call by the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA), the Petroleum Division has instructed the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and oil marketing companies (OMCs) to guarantee the availability of fuel at petrol stations nationwide.

A joint statement from Ogra and the Petroleum Division emphasized, “All Oil Marketing Companies have been advised to ensure adequate supplies of petroleum products at petrol pumps and to keep them open. There is sufficient availability of petroleum products in the country.”

The Petroleum Division is taking steps to mitigate the strike’s impact, including setting up a monitoring cell in the DG (Oil) office to oversee fuel supply and coordinate with stakeholders.

Additionally, Ogra will deploy monitoring teams to assess the situation and take necessary actions. Chief secretaries have been requested to ensure maximum retail outlets remain operational and to permit oil tanker movements during the day to replenish stocks.

The strike follows failed negotiations between the government and petroleum dealers regarding advance tax. Abdul Sami Khan of PPDA stated, “We met government officials in Islamabad, but the talks produced no results, hence, we will go on strike as announced earlier.”

The dealers demand the withdrawal of the advance income tax from the 2024-25 budget, claiming it would devastate the petrol pump business already struggling with low profit margins and high inflation.

Khan warned that the tax would force them out of business, as it imposes double taxation, making fuel station operations unsustainable.

