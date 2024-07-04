Search

Lifestyle

Hina Khan lets her beautiful hair go as she prepares for fight against cancer

Web Desk
11:19 PM | 4 Jul, 2024
Hina Khan cancer treatment
Source: Instagram

Indian actress Hina Khan, who was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer just a few days ago, is doing everything to keep her emotions under control and put up a brave fight against the fatal disease.

Using her Instagram handle, Hina Khan is posting all her activities on her social media handle, just to keep her fans and well-wishers updated about her engagements.

In her latest Instagram post, Hina Khan shared a video of herself wherein she can be seen having her hair cut before the disease eats them up. She caption the video, "You can hear my mother’s wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions.

To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions.

And I choose to win.

I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself. 

Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase. ????

Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remains whole.

I am recording my story, my journey, to ensure that my efforts to embrace myself reach everyone out there. If my story can make even one day of this heartwarming yet excruciating experience better for someone, it’s worth it. 

Also this day couldn’t have gone as I hoped without the presence of the people who have taken a vow to support me thru thick and thin.. MY PEOPLE @rockyj1 MOM @heenaladjoshi @manaanmeer @sachinmakeupartist1 

And a big thank you to @dwyessh_hairwizard for coming all the way from Santacruz after his hectic day at his salon to make this as comfortable as possible.. loved the haircut Dwyessh Thank you and love you ???? 

May God ease our pain and give us strength to be victorious. Plz Pray Pray Pray for me."

Actress Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, seeks prayers from fans

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

11:19 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Hina Khan lets her beautiful hair go as she prepares for fight ...

10:58 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Fawad Khan returning to Bollywood after 8-year break, Indian media ...

10:07 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Egyptian actress Salwa Mohamed Ali wishes her funeral should be taken ...

04:52 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Pakistan’s Ahmad Ali, Durefishan Saleem picked for Sultan ...

02:29 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Jannat Mirza channels iconic 'Rose' look from 'Titanic'

12:19 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Mahira Khan comes under fire over wardrobe choices

Lifestyle

11:03 AM | 3 Jul, 2024

Neha Malik's new bold pictures at beach set internet on fire

12:32 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Did Khalid al Ameri get engaged to Tamil actress after his divorce?

10:26 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar refuses to work with Saba Qamar, calls her ...

11:00 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's 'sunset pool date' picture goes ...

03:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

‘Which other things u lick like ice cream’: Mariyam Nafees ...

07:27 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan faces Rs. 18 crore defamation lawsuit for song ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:19 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Hina Khan lets her beautiful hair go as she prepares for fight against cancer

Gold & Silver

03:32 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 4 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 4, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.95 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.5 and selling rate is 298 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.2.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.95
Euro EUR 294.5 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 353.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.20 74
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.22 748.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.71 916.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.70

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: