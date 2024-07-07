Anoushey Ashraf shares her advice for 'happily unmarried' women

Anoushey Ashraf, Pakistani video jockey, TV host, radio show host, producer, actor, animal rights advocate and environmentalist, surprised her fans and followers by solemnizing her Nikah.

Anoushey, who also has been an avid traveller and the face of brands such as Ponds, Warid Telecom, L'Oreal, Lulusar and MTV Pakistan, tied the knot with her long-time and long-distance friend last week. She shared the news of her Nikah via her Instagram page.

A week later, Anoushey shared an old picture with her husband with a long caption containing a beautiful advice for the 'happily unmarried' women. Taking to Instagram, Anoushey wrote, "In the midst of my Nikkah I managed to make a heartfelt dua for the ease of every individual’s pain and suffering. I prayed for Pakistan, Palestine, all animals & nature. Prayed for healing of the sick, for oppression to end, for those looking for a companion in life, for those who’re in difficult marriages. All this because my khala had mentioned it’s a very sacred time to open one’s heart and ask for miracles.

And then I thanked the Lord for always looking out for me. I had made an attempt to get married once many years ago because ‘age’ was catching up with me. The pressure was real. A woman can be successful, educated, financially independent and can have travelled the world but if she’s happily ‘unmarried’ there has to be something “wrong” with her given situation. And just for that one silly nagging factor…I was in it for all the wrong reasons.

Fortunately, people have their say and then Allah (swt) has His way. And nothing compares to His love, grace and blessings. You’re only on your ‘own’ time. No train has left the station and no ship has sailed, okay? And even though you can’t ever guarantee success in any situation you can at least trust your gut and do the best when you are ready. It baffles me how being married somehow elevates a woman’s status in society. One thing everyone must understand…some of us will get married, others won’t, some will have children, others wont etc. This is life. It isn’t the end of it…it isn’t the beginning of it. Living with awareness is everything. Living in acceptance and gratitude is true freedom and I wish that for every soul on earth before I wish for them shaadi, bacchas and money.

Am excited to start this new chapter of my life with my best friend. May Allah bless this union and may the two of us always have the ability to be kind and respectful towards one another. We’re so grateful to each and every one of you for your well wishes and love. He is all that I wished for. And more! Keep us in your prayers. Mubarak ho! Jashan manao, nacho!!"

Anoushey was heard saying on her radio show a day or two after her Nikah that she plans to host a traditional marriage ceremony later this year. She also revealed her plans to move to London to settle with her husband in near future.