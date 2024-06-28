Search

Top NewsHoroscopePakistan

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Web Desk
09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024
IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs
Source: X

The Islamabad High Court has dismissed a petition in the Tyrian White case, citing it as an intrusion into the private life of PTI founder Imran Khan. The court ruled that the petitioner failed to prove that Tyrian White is Khan’s biological child or under his care.

A three-member bench, comprising Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, delivered the decision. The court stated, "The decision had already been reserved, and despite the Chief Justice’s recusal, the majority decision by two judges stands, leaving no room for further hearings."

The court's detailed 54-page judgment relied on the previous majority decision by Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Arbab Muhammad Tahir. The judgment declared the petition inadmissible, noting, "The petitioner could not prove that the PTI founder ever acknowledged responsibility for Tyrian’s upbringing and care."

For a writ of quo warrant to be admissible, undisputed facts must be presented that require no further clarification, investigation, or inquiry. The petitioner referenced a 13th August 1997 unilateral decree from a Los Angeles court. However, only the party seeking to enforce a foreign court's decree in Pakistan has the standing to do so. Tyrian Jade Khan White alone has the right to enforce such a decree regarding her legal status, not any other individual, especially not the petitioner, who is a Pakistani citizen and was not a party to the US court's decision.

The detailed judgment further dismissed the petition, which sought to disqualify Khan as a National Assembly member for allegedly concealing Tyrian Jade White in his nomination papers. The judgment stated, "The petition includes accusations against the PTI founder of adultery and illegitimate relationships."

The petitioner is neither a witness to these allegations nor able to substantiate them with a recognized judicial decision. The petitioner raised questions about the PTI founder's personal life and character, impacting Tyrian Jade Khan’s life.

The court emphasized, "Such accusations, contrary to the Quran and Sunnah, are not recognized. Under Article 199 of the Constitution, the court cannot decide on disputed matters of this nature."
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran ...

09:25 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Two new polio cases in Pakistan take this year's tally to 8

08:55 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Monsoon rains could cause devastating floods in Pakistan, says PM aide

08:35 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Pakistan unveils Ranjit Singh's statue at Kartarpur

07:52 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Per kilometer travel allowance for MNAs increased in tax-heavy Budget ...

07:46 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Pakistan declares bank holiday on July 1

Most viewed

09:52 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

British-Pakistani woman 'runs over' Motorway cop in Rawalpindi

09:32 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

Islamabad court upholds Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's conviction in Iddat ...

09:35 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Government proposes 13 amendments to pension scheme

12:17 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

TTP high-value commanders 'Maulvi Mansoor', 'Irshad' arrested in ...

10:57 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Pakistan's deputy PM promises tit-for-tat response to US criticism

10:29 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

Advertisement

Latest

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Gold & Silver

04:36 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Gold maintains upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 28, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 74.9 and selling rate at 75.7 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73, and selling rate at 73.8.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: