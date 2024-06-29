Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan on Saturday, the last day of the running business week.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the price of per tola 24 karat gold was traded at Rs.241,700 without any change in its price.

The rates of 10-grams of 24 karat also remained steady at Rs207,219.

The silver prices also remained unchanged as per tola and ten gram rate stood at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at Rs2,326, the association said.

A day earlier, gold registered further gains in domestic market of Pakistan in line with rising global prices.

The per tola gold price surged by Rs700 to settle at Rs241,700. Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs600 to reach Rs207,219.