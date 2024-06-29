Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan 

Search

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan on Saturday, the last day of the running business week. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the price of per tola 24 karat gold was traded at Rs.241,700 without any change in its price.

The rates of 10-grams of 24 karat also remained steady at Rs207,219.

The silver prices also remained unchanged as per tola and ten gram rate stood at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at Rs2,326, the association said.

A day earlier, gold registered further gains in domestic market of Pakistan in line with rising global prices. 

The per tola gold price surged by Rs700 to settle at Rs241,700. Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs600 to reach Rs207,219.

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 29 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

