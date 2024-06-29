Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan on Saturday, the last day of the running business week.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the price of per tola 24 karat gold was traded at Rs.241,700 without any change in its price.
The rates of 10-grams of 24 karat also remained steady at Rs207,219.
The silver prices also remained unchanged as per tola and ten gram rate stood at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at Rs2,326, the association said.
A day earlier, gold registered further gains in domestic market of Pakistan in line with rising global prices.
The per tola gold price surged by Rs700 to settle at Rs241,700. Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs600 to reach Rs207,219.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
