Pakistan, India swap prisoners’ lists

ISLAMABAD – India and Pakistan exchanged lists of prisoners held in each other’s jails through their diplomatic channels in Islamabad and New Delhi on Monday.

As per the 2008 Consular Access Agreement, these lists are exchanged twice a year, on January 1st and July 1st.

Pakistan provided a list of 254 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian prisoners, including fishermen, held in Pakistan.

India shared a list of 452 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, held in India.

Pakistan also handed over a list of 38 Pakistani defense personnel missing since the 1965 and 1971 wars, believed to be in Indian custody.

Pakistan has urged India to immediately release and send back Pakistani prisoners who have completed their sentences. It also requested special consular access for some prisoners, including those who are physically or mentally challenged, and asked for quick verification of their nationality.

Pakistan emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails. The country remains committed to resolving humanitarian issues and securing the early return of its prisoners from India.

So far, 62 Pakistani prisoners were repatriated in 2023, and four more have returned this year.