Anushka Sharma shares daughter's concern about crying Indian players after T20 World Cup victory

Web Desk
07:51 PM | 30 Jun, 2024
Source: Instagram

Famous Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is also the wife of veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, shared that her three-year-old daughter, Vamika, was concerned when she watched her father's team lift the ICC T20 World Cup trophy on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma's team secured India's second T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa in the final by seven runs. India's first T20 World Cup win was in 2007, when they beat Pakistan in the final.

Anushka, 36, celebrated Team India's victory on social media, congratulating them on their achievement.

In an Instagram post, Anushka shared glimpses of the Men in Blue celebrating their historic win and revealed her daughter's concern after seeing the players cry on television.

She captioned the post: "Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV... Yes, my darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people.

"What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!"

In a follow-up post, she celebrated her husband, who announced his retirement from T20 International cricket shortly after raising the trophy.

She shared a picture of Kohli, 35, holding the trophy and wrote: "AND... I love this man @virat.kohli. So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!"

Kohli, overwhelmed with emotions over the win, shared the victory with his family back home. He was seen talking to his wife and children, Vamika and their four-month-old son Akaay, via video call.
 

