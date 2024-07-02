PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Tajikistan for official visit

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by a high-level delegation, has arrived in Dushanbe for a two-day official visit to Tajikistan.

Upon arrival at Dushanbe Airport, Prime Minister Sharif was greeted by Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma, Deputy Foreign Minister Farukh Sharifzoda, Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali, Tajik Ambassador to Pakistan Ismatullo Nasreddin, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Saeed Sarwar, along with other senior government and diplomatic officials.

The two prime ministers held a brief meeting at the airport. Following this, Prime Minister Sharif paid his respects at the Ismail Somoni Monument in Dushanbe by laying a floral wreath.

During his visit, Prime Minister Sharif will engage in high-level talks with Tajik leaders and senior officials, focusing on areas of mutual interest, bilateral relations, and regional and global issues. He is also scheduled to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

This visit underscores the importance of the relationship between Pakistan and Tajikistan, aiming to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties and enhance cooperation across various sectors to address shared challenges.