WATCH: Gunmen injure two in ambush on Motorway
Web Desk
04:19 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
WATCH: Gunmen injure two in ambush on Motorway
Share

SUKKUR – A pack of more than a dozen unidentified gunmen injured two in an ambush on multiple vehicles traveling on the Motorway 5, police said Saturday.

Reports in local media quoting sources claimed an armed robber’s gang opened fire on passenger vehicles on two spots in a bid to loot them near the Ronti area of Ghotki.

In what appears to be yet another incident on a major highway where authorities seemed to have failed to protect the citizens, two people have been injured while others escaped the deadly attack.

Later, law enforcers took to the targeted area while the injured were shifted to Ghotki Tehsil Hospital for medical assistance.

Local law enforcers also claimed that the recent attack is retaliation from the gang in response to the ongoing police operation in the Kacha area of Ghotki.

Meanwhile, the survivor also shared the clip of a damaged vehicle on social media. Gunshots can be seen all over the vehicle in the clip which has alarmed many of the motorways users. The damaged vehicles include a mini truck, a jeep, and a sedan car.

Punjab Police cops booked for alleged robbery bid ... 08:47 PM | 17 Jul, 2020

ISLAMABAD – A case has been registered against two constables of Punjab Police over their alleged involvement in ...

More From This Category
Chinese company halts operations at Pakistan's ...
03:27 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Hassan Ali's wanted brother arrested in Gujranwala
02:59 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Progressive Grammar School, A Revolution In ...
02:18 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
UAE airline extends flight suspension from ...
01:55 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to produce film on first ...
01:29 PM | 17 Jul, 2021
Pakistan, China discuss Dasu blast, vow to ...
01:03 PM | 17 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iffat Omar clarifies her comment on Surekha Sikri’s death post
04:36 PM | 17 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr