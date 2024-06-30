Search

Tripti Dimri looks smoking hot in new bold pictures

Web Desk
01:03 PM | 30 Jun, 2024
Tripti Dimri looks smoking hot in new bold pictures

Bollywood babe Tripti Dimri is among top-tier celebs who never shy away from keeping things transparent, especially her sassy persona. 

The Animal star is now gearing for her next big project, Bad Newz, and trailer has just been out now, showcasing Tripti's new promotional style. Moving away from the glamorous looks, the actor is now embracing fun and flirty vibe.

Recently, the 30-year-old was seen in stunning black mini-dress that shimmered under the lights. She completed her look with mini bag.

With loose waves and minimal makeup, the B. Town star looked stunning. Fans are eagerly awaiting her comedic performance in the next movie.

