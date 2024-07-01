Gold prices slightly decreases in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend on first day of the new fiscal year 2024-25, July 1, in line with decreasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price declined by Rs200 to settle at Rs241,500.

Similarly, 10-gram price dropped by Rs172 to reach Rs207,047.

In international market, the gold price dipped by $2 to settle at $2,324 per ounce.

The silver prices also remained unchanged as per tola and ten gram rate stood at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41, respectively.

On Saturday, gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as the price of per tola 24 karat gold closed at Rs.241,700 without any change in its price.

The rates of 10-grams of 24 karat also remained steady at Rs207,219.